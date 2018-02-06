Jolo recalls death of Catholic bishop

JOLO, Sulu: Shock and grief still linger more than two decades after the brutal assassination of Bishop Benjamin de Jesus, an advocate of Christian-Muslim dialogue.

Christian and Muslim residents of Jolo often marked February 4, the day the missionary bishop was gunned down as he was driving his jeep in front of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral, with moving testimonies, cultural presentations and a “peace march.”

Catholics offered Mass at the very same cathedral on Sunday while Notre Dame of Jolo College held a cultural program to pay tribute to de Jesus, who was well-loved not only by the minority Christian community but also by the Badjao and Tausug peoples.

Bishop Angelito Lampon, de Jesus’ successor and confrere at the Oblates of the Mary Immaculate (OMI), a Catholic missionary congregation, said the slain prelate left a legacy of serving the poor and marginalized and treating them with dignity, sending a strong message that “as children of God, everyone is equal.”

But de Jesus’ 1997 killing remains unsolved and is still a mystery to the residents of Jolo.

Sulu’s political leadership was represented in the death anniversary rites by ex-governor Abdusakur Tan, alumnus of the OMI-run Notre Dame where nearly all students are Muslim.

There was no “peace march,” however, unlike in previous years wherein Christians and Muslims took the bishop’s death anniversary as an occasion to publicly call for peaceful dialogue and an end to violence.

The situation has changed drastically as Jolo is under heavy security amid martial law in the entire Mindanao, and an all-out military campaign against the terrorist Abu Sayyaf group ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

De Jesus’ death anniversary was also marked in the context of the growing influence of violent religious extremism, with many youths being drawn to radical interpretations of Islam.

Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI, an expert on Islam in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, said religious extremists have exploited legitimate grievances, inciting “passion and anger” and encouraging “views, words and deeds outside and far beyond the acceptable norms and standards.”

Residents told The Manila Times a majority reject extremist ideology as well as violence.

But the rise of extremism has fomented a culture of conformity.

“It has left many with no choice but to fall silent,” said one long-time resident.