Joma eyes return to PH

THE exiled founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, on Monday expressed willingness to return to the country upon the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte, but on two conditions.

In a statement, Sison said there must be significant progress in peace talks with the government. Also, his security must be ensured.

“I declare that I will certainly return home when a significant advance in the peace negotiations has been achieved within the framework of The Hague Joint Declaration and when my comrades and lawyers are satisfied with legal and security precautions,” he said.

He was referring to a 1992 declaration between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) that peace negotiations must be in accordance with mutually acceptable principles and that there should be no preconditions that may “negate” the purpose of the talks.

Over the weekend, Duterte laid down a 60-day timeframe for peace negotiations with the communists, who have been waging a Maoist rebellion for five decades, and urged the exiled leader to come home to the Philippines.

Sison has been in exile in the Netherlands for more than 30 years following the ouster of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

Sison expressed confidence that the government and NDFP peace panels would be able to produce documents necessary for the resumption of the negotiations “in the next few weeks.”

He was referring to the drafting of a memorandum of agreement with respect to agreements prior to Duterte’s signing of a proclamation terminating the talks last year and removing “obstacles and hindrances” to the participation of some NDFP negotiators, consultants and experts.

He also said that there should be a drafting of mutually satisfactory agreements on the ceasefire and amnesty for “political prisoners,” as well as the parts of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (Caser) on agrarian reform, rural development, national industrialization and economic development.

The agreements should be signed and approved within the 60-day time frame set by Duterte, Sison said.

Late last year, the President signed Proclamation 360, which officially terminated the peace talks with the communists. A few days after, Duterte signed a proclamation declaring the CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), as terrorist organizations.

Spoiler alert

Sison warned that there could be “spoilers” out to stall the peace negotiations, especially if he returned earlier than necessary.

“[W]e must consider that if I return to the Philippines prematurely, I expose not only myself but also the entire peace process to extremely high risks of violent sabotage and termination by spoilers who are out to terminate the peace process once and for all,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and former Philippine National Police chief Ronald de la Rosa had opposed the resumption of the peace talks with the communists, despite a resolution calling for talks signed by members of the House of Representatives.

However, Lorenzana softened his stance after Duterte ordered Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza to restart negotiations.

The defense chief echoed the preconditions set by the President such as the declaration of a bilateral ceasefire, among others.

But this was countered by Sison, who said that such an arrangement would not be in compliance with The Hague Joint Declaration of 1992.

Sison thanked the President for wishing for his comeback as well as assurances of hospitality and other safety guarantees.

“I have long wished that we could meet again and cooperate closely in enabling the peace process to advance from one item to another in the substantive agenda,” he said.

Sison had slammed the policies of the Duterte administration including the declaration and extension of martial law in Mindanao, brutal killings under the government’s bloody war on drugs and even the ouster attempts against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

‘Last chance for CPP’

Malacañang on Monday said the CPP and NPA should make good use of the President’s 60-day window for peace talks as this could be their “last chance.”

“You know, the problem is we’ve been talking peace with them for years and years and years, walang katapusan (there is no end). So I think the President said that this is our last chance,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a news conference.

Roque said the 60-day period would start as soon as both sides agreed upon the specific conditions for the revival of the peace talks.

“No target… But as far as I know, both have to agree to resume peace talks and the 60 days period should be reckoned from that day,” he said.

Roque assured Sison he would be safe should he come home to the Philippines to talk peace with the government.

“The President has given his word that he (Sison) will not be apprehended while in the Philippines… His liberty will be guaranteed by the President,” he said.

Duterte has not acceded to other conditions set by the CPP.

“I don’t know if he’s in the position to provide for conditions,” Roque said, referring to Sison’s statement that significant advances in the peace talks should first be attained before he comes home.

“What the President said was if peace talks will resume, he’s welcome to come home, the President will assure his security and the fact that he will not be arrested. Beyond that, the President has not acceded to any further terms,” he added.