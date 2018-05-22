Joma Sison sees resumption of talks in June, ‘highly probable’ return

THE fifth round of peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) may resume in June, exiled Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison said on Tuesday.

“It is highly probable within the last week of June,” Sison told The Manila Times in an online interview.

At the same time, Sison said that it was also “highly probable” for him to return to the Philippines within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, noting there are only a “few kinks” that needed to be fixed before the resumption of the scrapped talks.

“There is a basis to be optimistic in that the resumption of formal talks will occur next month and that there shall be an interim peace agreement,” Sison said.

The agreement may include a ceasefire declaration, amnesty on all political agreements and the arrangement of Agrarian Reform and Rural Development and National Industrialization and Economic Development sections under the Comprehensive Agreement on Social Economic Reforms (Caser).

“It shall take only a month in July to finish and approve the entire Caser,” Sison said.

Duterte directed in April Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza to prepare for the resumption of the stalled talks with the communists.

The Chief Executive made the pronouncement during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang despite his proclamation in 2017 formally terminating peace negotiations with the NDFP.

The declaration came months after the New People’s Army , armed wing of the NDFP, attacked a convoy of the Presidential Security Group in Arakan, North Cotabato.