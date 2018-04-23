Joma Sison willing to come home but sets terms for return

EXILED Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison on Monday expressed willingness to return to the country following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to resume peace talks but has set conditions before coming home.

“I declare that I will certainly return home when a significant advance in the peace negotiations has been achieved within the framework of The Hague Joint Declaration and when my comrades and lawyers are satisfied with legal and security precautions,” Sison said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Duterte laid down a 60-day time frame for the peace negotiations with the communists, also prodding the exiled leader to come home after more than 30 years of his stay in The Netherlands where he sought asylum to escape persecution by the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

At the same time, Sison expressed confidence that the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines’ (NDFP) peace panels would be able to produce documents necessary for the resumption of the negotiations “in the next few weeks.”

The preparations Sison was calling for were the drafting of a memorandum of agreement with respect to existing agreements prior to Duterte’s signing of a proclamation terminating the talks in 2017 and removing the “obstacles and hindrances” to the participation of some NDFP negotiators, consultants and experts.

He also said that there should be a drafting of the mutually satisfactory agreements on the ceasefire and amnesty of “political prisoners”, as well as the parts of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) on agrarian reform, rural development, national industrialization and economic development.

Lastly, Sison said he was hoping that these documents would be signed and approved within the 60-day time frame set by Duterte. DEMPSEY REYES