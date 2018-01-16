Joma welcomes ‘one-on-one’ with Duterte

EXILED Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison has welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s openness to a “one-on-one” conversation despite the termination of peace negotiations between the government.

In an interview with Minda News over the weekend, Duterte called on the communist leader to come to the

Philippines for a one-on-one talk.

“I welcome the positive statement of President Duterte that he would like to converse with me one on one. Such statement is more important than his still angry words in his recent interview with Minda News,” Sison said in a statement on late Sunday.

“In the interest of the Filipino people and for the sake and purpose of resuming the peace negotiations, I am willing to have serious conversations with President Duterte,” he added.

In July last year, the President decided to scrap the peace talks following attacks of the New People’s Army (NPA) against government security forces, such as the ambush of members of the Presidential Security Group in Arakan, North Cotabato.

The cancellation of the talks, as well as the rejection of Judy Taguiwalo and Rafael Mariano, as Social Welfare secretary and Agrarian Reform secretary, resectively, prompted the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives to withdraw from the so-called “super-majority” of Congress.

Not in PH

Sison released several statements last year condemning the killings of alleged drug suspects by policemen, the impeachment effort against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, and declaration and extension of martial law in Mindanao, among others.

He said it would be a “waste” if him and Duterte “would not interface even once, considering the success of the four rounds of formal talks since 2016.”

“Considering our mutual convenience and sense of prudence, we can meet in a country that is a neighbor of the Philippines,” he said.

“In this regard, the chairmen of the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panels can agree on the arrangements. After the resumption of the peace negotiations, I can go to the Philippines for my first visit after a long time,” he added.

Sison has been on self-exile with his wife in the Netherlands after the dictatorship of former president Ferdinand Marcos ended in 1986, released by President Corazon Aquino for the sake of “national reconciliation.”

Peace talks with Reds ‘closed for now’ – Palace

Malacañang however said peace talks with the communist rebels are “closed for now.”

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted the CPP and its armed wing, the NPA, to show humility and sincerity in pursuing the peace talks.

“So the general answer is that the NPA needs to show humility if they wish to continue the peace talks,” he added.

Roque clarified that Duterte did not set private talks with Sison as precondition for the resumption of peace negotiations.

“It is not as if the President said he is willing to resume with peace talks after he talks to Joma Sison. No. What he said was kailangan munang magpakumbaba ang NPA (the NPA needs to show humility)…He wants a general acknowledgment that the NPA are human beings, are Filipinos, and they respect, I guess, the sovereignty of the Philippines,” Roque said.

“And the possibility of one-on-one meeting was proposed by the journalist. And the President said, ‘One on one, pwede siguro.’ But that is not a precondition for the resumption of peace talks,” he added.

In December, Duterte declared the communist party and its armed wing a terrorist organization.

On December 6, the President revealed his plan to order a “mass arrest” of communist leaders, who were earlier released to participate in the peace talks.

Duterte twice ordered the suspension of talks following the series of attacks of NPA members against the police and the military.

“One day, I will just hope you’re arrested. You want to fight the country, create a revolution, fine. We’ve been fighting you for 50 years and we will fight again for another 50 years. That’s what you want. I just have to prepare the country for such eventuality,” he added.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE