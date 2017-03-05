Jordan hangs 15 convicts in rare mass execution

AMMAN: Jordan hanged 15 death row prisoners including convicted “terrorists” at dawn on Saturday, its information minister said, in a further break with a moratorium on executions it observed between 2006 and 2014. Ten of those put to death had been convicted of terrorism offenses and five of “heinous” crimes including rape, Mahmud al-Momani told the official Petra news agency. The attorney general for Amman district, Ziad al-Dmour, said the executions represented “a clear message to anyone who tries to undermines the security of the nation.” Amnesty International, however, expressed shock at the hangings of 15 prisoners—the largest number to be put to death on a single day in Jordan.