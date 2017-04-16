Jordan unbeaten at Asian qualifiers

AMMAN: The women’s national football team ended its Group A qualifiers for the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Football Championship with an unbeaten streak after five consecutive wins in the matches held in Tajikistan.

In the last match, Jordan beat the Philippines 5-1, complementing earlier wins over hosts Tajikistan 10-2, Iraq 10-0, and the UAE and Bahrain 6-0. As Jordan has already technically secured a slot as host of the 2018 AFC Women’s Football Championship, the Philippines who came in second in the group clinched the qualifying slot from the group.

Asia’s top 8 teams will be competing for the Women’s Football Championship. The qualifiers had 21 teams playing in four groups with the top team qualifying: the Philippines moved from Group A, South Korea from Group B, Thailand from Group C while Vietnam moved from Group D to join teams who have automatically qualified: reigning champs Japan, Australia, China and hosts Jordan.

