Jorge shines in Oakley Golf Cup

Fourteen-year-old Josh Jorge ruled the 13-to-18-Under division of the Oakley Golf Cup with a score of 76+73 = 149, last May 29, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Jorge, who named Tiger Woods and fellow Filipino Juvic Pagunsan as his favorite golfers, has already tested his mettle abroad winning the Veritas World Junior Golf International Tournament in Rosebowl, Pasadena California, USA two years ago.

“I want to be the best golfer and I want to help my parents too. I want also to become a member of the Philippine team,” Jorge said of his aspirations as an athlete.

He agreed that golf is mainly a mental game, “You have to be patient in playing golf. Don’t be nervous and excited and just believe in yourself that you can get a good score.”

Among the top seeds of The Junior Golfers League, Jorge is now preparing to compete in the 2017 IMG Academy Junior World Championships to be held from July 10 to 14 in San Diego California. The meet is expecting 1,200 participants from 56 countries.