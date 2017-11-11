Jose, Elite agree to three-year max deal

Former Far Eastern University big man Raymar Jose and Blackwater verbally agreed to a three-year rookie maximum contract after a standoff in the negotiation table.

Elite team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed to The Manila Times that they already agreed in principle to give the No. 3 overall pick the contract worth P8.5 million.

“Verbally, we already reached an agreement so the formal signing will be early next week,” said Sy, who originally offered a one-year maximum deal worth P1.8 million, a deal that Jose’s camp didn’t accept.

“I’m hoping Jose will prove himself worthy of the contract and I believe he will,” Sy added.

The Manila Times first reported the dissatisfaction of Jose’s camp on Blackwater’s initial offer of one-year maximum deal.

Ed Ponceja, Jose’s agent, said the former Philippine Basketball Association D-League Most Valuable Player is worthy of the three-year max deal just like the top two picks, Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel Beer and Kiefer Ravena of NLEX.

Jose, also a member of Gilas Pilipinas, is set to receive P150,000 per month in his first year, P225,000 a month in the second year and then P337,500 a month in his last year of the contract.

Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez also said they will sign up draft picks Renz Palma and Kyle Neypes but details of the offers were not divulged.

“We need the two players because Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo won’t be available due to their commitment with Gilas in February next year,” said Martinez, referring to the schedule of games of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers on February 22 against Australia and February 25 against Japan.