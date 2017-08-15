Jose tows Hawkeyes back to D-League finals

Cignal HD returned to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League finals after dominating Marinerong Pilipino anew, 87-64, in Game 2 of their best-of-three semifinal series of the on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Raymar Jose waxed hot early for the Hawkeyes to seize the momentum en route to a lopsided victory and sweep the series, 2-0.

Jose netted a double-double performance of 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cignal HD back to the finals.

“We are happy that we made it to the finals. It’s been a tough conference. We played seven games straight in three weeks but we’re still here. Hopefully, we’ll finish it with a championship,” said head coach Boyet Fernandez, who entered his eighth D-league finals.

Pamboy Raymundo also came up big with 18 markers highlighted by four triples on top of three rebounds and four assists while Jason Villarias netted 16 points, five boards, and five dimes for Cignal HD.

With an 11-point advantage going to the final canto, the Hawkeyes continued its onslaught and unloaded a 11-0 run to put the game out of reach, 76-54, 4:17 left.

Robie Herndon and Jeff Javillonar paced the Skippers with 17 points each.

Cignal HD will face the winner between the Flying V and Centro Escolar University, which was being played as of press time.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID