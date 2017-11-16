Jose a work in progress – Isaac

Blackwater head coach Leo Isaac saw a diamond in the rough in Reymar Jose that’s why the Elite tabbed him as its third overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft.

But the former PBA guard isn’t expecting much from the former Far Eastern University Tamaraw on his rookie year.

“He (Jose) has the potential but he needs time to fully develop his skills. And it will depend how many games he’ll play to become an impact player,” said Isaac.

“It will take a lot of time but he has the potential to be a good basketball player because of his athleticism. His assets are offensive rebounding and hustle,” he added.

Jose just inked a three-year maximum deal with Blackwater and the PBA D-League Foundation Cup Most Valuable Player wants to prove he’s deserving of every cent of the P8.5 million contract.

“I know PBA is a tough league but I’m ready,” the 25-year old forward said. “Right now, I’m practicing very hard to improve my dribbling and shooting.”

Jose, who averaged 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds with Cignal in the D-League, will reinforce the frontline of the Elite that also includes JP Erram and Dave Marcelo.

Besides Jose, Blackwater also signed Renz Palma, and Isaac said the former University of the East guard was the steal of the draft as he’s been impressive in practices.

Meanwhile, Elite team owner Dioceldo Sy said the team is no longer expecting Chris Ellis to suit up for them.

Ellis was traded to Blackwater along with Marcelo for Art Dela Cruz and Raymond Aguilar last Governors’ Cup but after recovering from leptospirosis, the team has not heard from the six-foot-five Filipino-American guard.

JOSEF T. RAMOS