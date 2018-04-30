Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto capture one another’s real persona

Movie with Kris Aquino expected to further strengthen stock as loveteam

Their chemistry onscreen was so evident in 2016’s Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “Vince And Kath And James,” that hopes were high their relationship would go beyond the cameras.

True enough this pair of promising actors, christened JoshLia, soon admitted they have indeed become a couple, further exciting their huge fan base.

As such, their second screen outing in 2017 “Love You To The Stars And Back,” easily raked in P102 million even without popular senior stars in the cast. Then came their stint as second lead in the Sharon Cuneta-Robin Padilla reunion “Unexpectedly Yours,” earning more than P300 million worldwide.

ABS-CBN and Star Cinema certainly had another hit love team in their glittering back yard.

Breakup rumors and clarifications

Not long ago, rumors of a JoshLia breakup became a trending topic on Twitterverse when Garcia reportedly commented on the post of a girl named Dane, supposedly a beauty queen and former contestant on the ABS-CBN daily noontime program, “It’s Showtime!”

The few lines almost cost the couple’s relationship even when Dane clarified there was nothing going on between her and Garcia. “Josh is for Juls!” was her short and direct reply to commenters and bashers.

As top-rated primetime teleserye “The Good Son” was nearing its conclusion, Garcia appeared on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” and addressed the issue. He admitted he complimented the netizen’s photo but there was neither any private conversations nor exchange of messages that took place afterward.

Emotional and teary-eyed, the actor—whose looks are a combination of John Lloyd Cruz and Alden Richards’—told Abunda he apologized to Barretto for what had happened and regretted commenting on the post of someone he did not even personally know. He said he learned to be careful with what he does or say, and to be more circumspect especially when someone special could get hurt along the way.

When it was Barretto’s turn to guest on Abunda’s show, the young actress admitted she was in the process of healing as Garcia was trying to regain her trust. At the same time, she also said she did not want to waste their relationship over petty matters.

“We have respect for each other—there is love and we built something beautiful—so it wasn’t something that I could easily say, ‘Enough, I don’t wanna talk, I don’t want you anymore.’ It was more like, ‘This is what you did, I know what you did, this is how I felt, let me hear your side.’ I made it clear, I know my worth, I know my value, [what]things I can tolerate and what I can’t,” the actress said.

Capturing the real JoshLia

On April 19, Garcia and Barretto faced the media happy and united—seemingly over the bump in their young relationship—as they, along with Janella Salvador, were named brand ambassadors smartphone brand Oppo’s new F7 unit.

Fittingly, their TV commercial, which aired online before the launch, had Barretto expressing she does not dwell on bashers and negative comments, certain there is someone who has captured the real Julia Barretto.

As such she would just close her eyes, blink or look the other way when bashers say, “Maganda lang yan pag naka-makeup,” “Ine-edit photos niyan kaya maganda,” “She has no talent, good thing she’s pretty,” “Dimples lang naman asset niyan,” “Siguro nagparetoke na yan,” “Shallow, walang substance!”

Garcia said he thought the same thing about Barretto, “Pero nung nakatrabaho ko siya, mabait naman pala.”

Asked to comment on the concept, Barretto said in essence she is really like the Julia portrayed in the TVC.

“This project with Oppo is so timely. We truly believe in the message of the campaign and we’re glad that Oppo has empowered us to give the inspiring message of capturing and showing the real you with more people,” she related.

“Beside the relevant message of the campaign, I’m also happy that Oppo chose us to be the endorsers of the F7, which is for me is the pinakamagandang model ng Oppo to date. All the features we want in a smartphone, they brought together in one unit,” Garcia chimed added.

Movie with Kris

Meanwhile, the bankable love team is expected to further strengthen their stock with an upcoming movie with controversial online personality Kris Aquino in her bid to regain her footing both on TV and in the movies.

When Aquino signed up with new management Cornerstone Entertainment, she quickly landed the Star Cinema movie, “I Love You, Hater!” with JoshLia, whose popularity is hoped to rub off on the comebacking actress, the way the love team did for the Padilla-Cuneta reunion.

In her Instagram post, Aquino revealed what the movie is about and how the love between Garcia and Barretto would unfold.

“Ako ay si Sasha Imperial [na]dating broadcast journalist na nag-umpisa ng kanyang digital company na naging media empire hanggang siya na ang pinakamaimpluwensiyang personality sa Pilipinas. Ang #JoshLia ay maglalaban para makuha ang pinakainaasam-asam na trabaho, ang maging executive assistant ni Sasha,” Aquino revealed.

“Habang naglalaban para makuha ang posisyon para maging right hand ni Sasha ay mai-in love din sa isa’t isa, ngunit silang tatlo, maraming katotohanan na madidiskbubre at kailangang matapang na harapin dahil pinagsama sila ng tadhana,” she continued.

If the storyline clicks with moviegoers, there is no doubt that Garcia and Barretto will become even bigger stars than they are now, with Aquino getting her much desired comeback-with-a-bang.