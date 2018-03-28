Joshua vs Parker

A heavyweight title fight pitting two undefeated boxers is one of the much-awaited events in the sport. Whether both are champions or not, two big men trying to knock out each other will always be a spectacle to behold.

The first Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier fight, and the Frazier vs George Foreman bout were top draws. And when was the last time two undefeated heavyweights figure in a title fight? That was in August 1987 when champion Mike Tyson handily beat a much taller Tony Tucker, also a titleholder entering the fight.

On March 31, two undefeated heavyweights in Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will square off to determine who is the top dog in the division where bigger men now dominate.

Although both are certified hard hitters, Joshua and Parker are still like night and day, with Joshua being the bigger fighter at 6’6” and 260 pounds and Parker 6’4”and 245 pounds.

Joshua is the World Boxing Association Super, International Boxing Federation, and International Boxing Organization champion while Parker is the World Boxing Organization titleholder.

So who wins?

Both are undefeated with Joshua sporting a perfect 20-0 with 20 knockouts and Parker 24-0 with 18 KOs. Parker from New Zealand is 26 years old while Joshua is 28.

Obviously, Joshua of the UK has the edge in power and his win over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 proved he can recover from a knockdown to eventually stop his opponent.

Looking at the numerous footages of Parker, it is very clear the boxer from New Zealand has the edge in speed and combinations.

Social media is already filled with debates on who would win the mega clash, and those leaning toward Joshua believe he would win because of his edge in size and power. Those who are leaning toward Parker believe his ring movement, speed, and combinations will allow him to defeat Joshua.

From where I stand, this fight is hard to predict. Let me explain.

The significant size and power advantage Joshua has over Parker can spell doom for the boxer from New Zealand, as we have witnessed in the two fights between Frazier and Foreman.

In their first fight in January 1973, very few thought Foreman will easily dispose Frazier, who was the smaller of the two fighters but had one of the deadliest left hooks in the business. Foreman knocked down Frazier six times and the fight was stopped in the second round. In their rematch in June 1976, Frazier could only go six rounds against Foreman and got stopped.

But power does not win fights all the time, as proven by Ali when he squared off against a bigger and stronger Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle” in October 1974.

To many fight observers at the time, Foreman could have easily beaten Ali. But Ali proved a tough nut to crack, taking Foreman’s best shots and gradually finding range for his lead right. By the eighth round, Foreman was tired with his face swelling, and a straight right from Ali put him down for good.

So who will remain undefeated after March 31?

Let’s just watch the fight.