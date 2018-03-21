Journalist Jeffrey Tiangco, 61

VETERAN newspaper reporter Jeffrey Tiangco died Monday night at the age of 61.

Tiangco was found dead inside his rented room at Rizal Public School Teachers Association Bldg. in Pasig City. Marino Calibara, the building’s administrator, sought the assistance of village officials when his knocks on Tiangco’s door went unanswered.

Dr. Bernard San Marcus of Kapitolyo Barangay Emergency Unit declared Tiangco dead. Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted to determine thes cause of death.

Aszhel Hachero, Malaya Business Insight reporter, said Tiangco texted him on Monday morning that he had chest pain. The latter asked what would be the best medicine, but Hachero advised Tiangco to see a doctor.

Tiangco was a reporter of the Journal Group for more than 30 years.