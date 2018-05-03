Fernando Modesto

The dictionary defines “bliss” as joy and contentment and is generally associated with peace of mind and happiness. The latest one-man show of the artist Fernando Modesto channels these very emotions through his collection of paintings and prints. From faceless, wingless creatures with arms out-stretched and ready to take flight to interesting lithographic prints that showcase his meticulous eye, Modesto’s pieces takeoff from religious leanings and are reimagined into joyful art that aims to provoke thoughtful and meaningful conversations.

“BLISS FROM BYGONE DAYS” will be shown until May 18 at the Globe Art Gallery, The Globe Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.