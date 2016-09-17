JP Voltes collides with Loyola in UFL today

Top clubs JP Voltes FC and Loyola Meralco Sparks FC will clash at 4 p.m. today in the second round of the United Football League (UFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The two clubs are ranked third and fourth seeds, with Voltes ahead by just one-point – 32 points on 10 wins, two draws and three losses.

Loyola, currently at the fourth spot, holds a record of 10 wins, three draws and a single defeat for a total of 31 points.

JP Voltes won 2-1 over Loyola during their previous match in the first round on July 10.

After clinching back-to-back victories at the start of the second round, the Meralco Sparks held leading team Global FC to a scoreless draw on September 10.

Additionally, Japanese-reinforced club JP Voltes is fresh off a convincing 3-0 win over the distressed Forza FC in the previous weekend.

Global FC will be aiming to return to the winning column when they face Green Archers United FC in the 1:30 p.m. game.

Global, with a record of 12 wins and two draws for 38 points is on top of the standings while the Green Archers is at seventh with six wins, two draws and six losses.