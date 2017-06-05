JPV Marikina blanks Ilocos United in PFL

JPV Marikina FC walloped Ilocos United FC, 2-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Defenders David Mark Basa and Kouichi Belgira scored in opposite halves as JPV Marikina occupied the third place with nine points on a 3-0-2 win-draw-loss record.

Coming off a 4-0 crushing of Stallion Laguna FC, JPV Marikina notched its second straight win, much to the delight of assistant coach Frank Muescan.

“It seems that all the hard work is paying off,” said Muescan, who represented head coach Dan Padernal in the postmatch news conference.

Muescan also took note of the team’s success in controlling the tempo of the game.

“I think that’s the way we can really dominate a game as it progresses. All the players, especially the first eleven, are responding to our style of play,” he added.

Left unmarked following a corner kick, Basa scored the first goal two minutes into injury time of the opening half.

The Marikina-based booters played true to their style in the second half, dictating the pace with short crisp passes and aggression in the front line.

Chances came aplenty for the men of coach Padernal until Kouichi Belgira caught goalkeeper Baba Sampana by surprise and blasted the second goal in the 65th minute.

Although the rookie club from Vigan suffered its third loss in four matches, still, Scottish mentor Ian Gillan took the blow as a lesson.

“We are still trying to build and gain a lot of stability,” said Gillan. “We are just going to keep on working.”

Meanwhile, Marwin Angeles racked up the lone goal in Kaya FC-Makati’s 1-0 win over Stallion Laguna at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

With the result, Kaya Makati also got its second consecutive victory and solidified its hold of the second spot with 10 points on a 3-1-1 slate.

The struggling Stallions, on the other hand, remained at the cellar with a lone marker to show on their 0-1-3 sheet.

PFL takes a two-week break to give way to the international schedule of the Philippine Azkals.