JPV Marikina ends slide, wallops Global Cebu in PFL

Capitalizing on its opponent’s depleted lineup, JPV Marikina FC returned to its winning ways by soundly beating Global Cebu FC, 5-2, in the lone Philippines Football League (PFL) match on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Takumi Uesato, who struck the first hat-trick in the league, regained his scoring prowess as the Japanese striker fired four goals while fellow Japanese captain Takashi Odawara netted one within the first 45 minutes against the surprise replacement between Global Cebu’s goal posts—Misagh Bahadoran.

With its seventh win in 14 outings, JPV Marikina snapped its five-game drought and hiked its total to 22 points on No. 5.

National team goalkeeper Patrick Deyto was not able to suit up due to accumulated yellow cards, forcing Global to assign another Azkals standout midfielder Bahadoran to protect the goal.

As a result, the Visayan club suffered its third defeat though it remained No. 2 with 28 points and five markers behind leader FC Meralco Manila.

Uesato ignited the scoring spree as he threaded Global’s backline and fired the opening goal with under a minute past the kickoff.

The Voltes’ top scorer quickly completed a hat-trick, finding the back of the net in the 13th and 18th minutes.

Odawara received a nifty ball inside the box then tapped it home. Uesato launched a long shot that lobbed past Bahadoran to give JPV a commanding 5-0 lead at the half.

Rufo Sanchez notched a goal anew in his second game for Global while Dennis Villanueva scored off a setpiece to trim the deficit down to three goals in the second half.

The Cebuanos gained momentum to turn the contest in their favor but they ran out of time.