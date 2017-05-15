JPV Marikina steals game in Davao

JPV Marikina FC stunned Davao Aguilas FC in its home turf, 3-2, in the Philippine Football League (PFL) on Sunday at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

The club from Marikina relied on a strong first half performance to book its first victory in the second week of actions in the PFL.

“We got our first away win and first three points on the table. The team stepped up when needed,” said JPV Marikina head coach Dan Padernal. “[It was a job] well done by the guys. This is our first step to our campaign in the PFL and there is no other way but up.”

Marikina quickly established its game as team captain Takashi Odawara delivered the first goal in the second minute and Robert Canedo made it 2-0 with a free kick in the 20th minute.

High-scoring Japanese striker Takumi Uesato, who failed to score in their 1-2 loss against Global Cebu FC in their previous match, also made his presence felt with a strike in the 84th minute for Marikina.

Under-23 Azkals standout Dylan De Bruycket had a brace for the home team, which suffered its first loss in the tournament.