Jr. NBA PH selection camp goes to Makati

Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 will stage its fourth Regional Selection Camp at Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati from April 21 to 22.

Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program, invites boys and girls ages 10-14 years old born 2004-2008 from the National Capital Region and nearby provinces to participate in the final Regional Selection Camp to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as the core S.T.A.R values of Sportsmanship, Teamwork, a positive Attitude and Respect. Prior to Metro Manila, Jr. NBA hosted Regional Selection Camps in Bacolod, Butuan and Benguet earlier in February and March.

Jr. NBA head coach Carlos Barroca together with Alaska coaches led by PBA Legends Jeffrey Cariaso and Tony dela Cruz will grace the event. Top participants will represent the National Capital Region and will join other top provincial players in the National Training Camp, which will also take place in Metro Manila from May 18 to 20.

Registration and participation in the camps is free.

For details, visit www.jrnba.asia.