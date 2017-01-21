Jr. NBA Philippines opens 2017 edition

The 2017 edition of Jr. NBA Philippines opened on Saturday at the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati City.

“We want more kids to engage in our youth development program this year and discover new talents and become one of the elite players of their generation,” said Jr. NBA Philippines managing director Carlo Singson.

Jearico Nuñez, one of the 16 All Star players of the 2016 edition, delivered an inspirational talk to the clinic’s participants.

“They just need to double their effort and never lose their confidence when playing in the court,” said the 14-year old Nunez.

Nuñez recalls his NBA experience trip to China with fellow Jr. NBA All-Stars from Southeast Asia.

“We got to know many players from different countries during the trip. And I want these kids to experience what we had experienced because it will teach them to love basketball even more,” said the 6-foot-4 Nuñez.

The tip-off also marks the start of the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year search led by head coaches Craig Brown and Chris Summer with Alaska Power Camp coach Jeff Cariaso.

Some of the notable alumni of the basketball development program are Aljon Mariano, Raphael Banal, Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras and Aljun Melecio.

After Manila, the training camp goes to Cagayan de Oro (February 11 to 12), Lucena (February 25 to 26) and Cebu (March 11 to 12). The camp returns to Manila on April 1 and 2.