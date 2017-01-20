Jr. NBA Philippines opens today at Don Bosco

The Jr. NBA Philippines, now on its 10th consecutive straight years in the country, will tip off today at the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati City.

The annual basketball training camp that teaches fundamental skills and core values of basketball is open to boys and girls ages 10 to 14.

“Jr. NBA has provided world-class basketball instruction to communities across the country and produced a roster of athletes competing both on the local and international stage,” said NBA Philippines managing director Carlo Singson in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

After instruction in the fundamentals of basketball, the participants will go through regional selection camps, a national training camp and the NBA experience trip.

After Manila, the training camp goes to Cagayan de Oro (February 11 to 12), Lucena (February 25 to 26) and Cebu (March 11 to 12). The camp returns to Manila on April 1 and 2.

For registration visit via www.jrnba.asia/philippines.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID