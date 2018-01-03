Jr. NBA Philippines returns in 2018

Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 presented by Alaska will tip off on January 13, at Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati. The program will run through May as part of the league’s effort to attract more youth to the sport. This year’s Jr. NBA Philippines aims to reach more than 250,000 participants and 900 coaches across the country.

“For the past 10 years, Jr. NBA Philippines has established itself as a platform to improve the youth basketball experience and promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the Filipino youth,” said NBA Philippines managing director Carlo Singson. “Together with Alaska, we are committed to providing proper guidelines to how the game should be played and taught to more youth, coaches and parents in the country.”

Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills and core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to enhance the youth basketball experience for players, parents and coaches. During the 2017-18 season, the NBA aims to reach more than 26 million youth in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play and outreach events.

The program remains free and open to boys and girls ages 10-14 throughout its four stages: skills clinics in schools and communities, Regional Selection Camps, a National Training Camp and an NBA experience trip. Since its launch in 2007, Jr. NBA clinics have been implemented in 110 cities and municipalities across the country.

The 2018 program will return to key provinces including Agusan Del Norte, Batangas, Benguet, Cavite, Misamis Oriental, and Negros Occidental. Regional Selection Camps will be held in Bacolod (Feb. 10-11), Butuan (Feb. 24-25), Baguio (March 17-18) and Metro Manila (April 7-8), with the top 37 boys and 37 girls advancing for the National Training Camp in Manila in May 2018, which will feature an NBA and WNBA player or legend. The program will culminate with the selection of 16 Jr. NBA All-Stars, comprised of eight boys and eight girls, who will embark on an overseas NBA experience trip with fellow Jr. NBA All-Stars from Southeast Asia. Prior editions of the Jr. NBA Philippines program have featured notable alumni including Aljon Mariano, Kobe Paras, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ricci Rivero, and Kai Sotto.

The 2018 edition of Jr. NBA Philippines will also include the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year program, led by Jr. NBA Head Coaches Carlos Barroca and Alaska Power Camp Coach Jeff Cariaso, to provide training for 14 Jr. NBA coaches during the National Training Camp, with two Jr. NBA Coaches of the Year awarded with an NBA experience trip.

For online registration, visit www.jrnba.asia/philippines. Fans can also follow Jr. NBA on Facebook and the NBA at www.nba.com and on Facebook and Twitter.