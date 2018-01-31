JRU banks on Alvarez, blasts Letran

Jose Rizal University (JRU) leaned on the stellar feat of Shola Alvarez to beat Letran, 22-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-16, on Wednesday to keep its Final Four bid alive in the 93rd National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Arena in San Juan City.

Alvarez notched a season-high 30 points to help the Lady Bombers move at joint fourth with the San Sebastian Lady Stags with 5-3 (win-loss) records while staying in the race.

JRU could strengthen their chances even more if it could hurdle an already eliminated Lyceum of the Philippine University on Tuesday.

The Lady Bombers dropped the opening set and trailed by as much as nine points in the second, 8-17.

But Alvarez went on attack mode as she teamed up with prized rookie recruit Dolly Grace Versoza, who chipped in 17 hits, in willing JRU back in the game to steal the second set in a heart-stopping finish.

After dropping what could have been an easy 2-0 set lead, Letran was never the same from there and helplessly watched Alvarez do her work and slid to 3-5 and out of contention.

Alvarez thus eclipsed her previous high of 28 points she accomplished at the expense of San Sebastian, 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-12, on Jan. 8.

In men’s action, EAC trounced LPU, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, to hike its slate to 4-4 while dealing the latter to its sixth defeat against two wins.

Emilio Aguinaldo beat Lyceum, 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11, earlier in the first game.