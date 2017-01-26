JRU blasts Team Batangas in PBA D-League

Jose Rizal University (JRU) thumped Team Batangas, 70-65, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Aspirants Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

John Ervin Gorospe finished with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist to lead JRU to its second straight victory.

Bernabe Teodoro notched 18 markers, two boards and two assists while Jerard Bautista contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

“Our defense today has improved compared to our first game,” said JRU head coach Vergel Meneses.

JRU was able to connect 50 percent of its two-point shots but was limited to only three out of 14 beyond the paint.

Batangas is trailing by 11 points in the final canto but managed to reduce the deficit to three, 58-61, after Batangueño Joseph Sedurifa sank all his three free throws with six minutes left in the clock.

Teodoro scored with a trey, 64-58 that was followed by an easy two from Batangas’ Carlos Isit, 60-64.

Batangas’ multiple missed shots allowed JRU to ecape victorious.

Sedurifa had 18 points and six rebounds while Isit posted 12 points, two boards and one assist for Batangas.

Don Carlo Fortu and Cedrick Ablaza registered nine points each.

BOX SCORE

JRU 70 – Gorospe 20, Teodoro 18, Bautista 9, Lopez 7, Dela Virgen 6, Lasquety 4, Poutouochi 4, Sawat 2, Mate 0, Sabelina 0, Pontejos 0, Astilla 0, Bordon 0, Estrella 0.

BATANGAS 65 – Sedurifa 18, Isit 12, Fortu 9, Ablaza 9, Dela Pena 4, Sara 3, De Joya 3, Mendoza 3, Laude 2, Inciong 2, Anderson 0, Ravadavia 0, Delfinado 0, Menor 0.

Games Monday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

3 p.m. – Tanduay vs Wangs

5 p.m. – Cafe France vs Cignal