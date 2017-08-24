JRU Bombers blast San Sebastian

Jose Rizal University (JRU) relied on Teytey Teodoro’s crucial three-pointers in the final quarter to pull away from a tight contest, 73-62, against host San Sebastian College on Thursday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season (NCAA) Season 93 On Tour seniors basketball tournament at the San Sebastian gym in Manila.

With the score tied at 58-all, Teodoro fired back-to-back three-pointers to highlight the momentum-swinging 8-0 blast that allowed the Heavy Bombers some separation, 66-58, en route to an improved win-loss record of 5-3.

“I told him (Teodoro) to be part of the rotation, you have to earn everything. You want respect, you have to earn it and work for it. We really know this guy. If he wants to play, nobody can stop this guy,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses.

Teodoro’s timely explosion gave the Heavy Bombers the cushion and the Stags never recovered from thereon and fell to 4-5 in the team standings.

Allyn Bulunadi’s basket narrowed the gap to 60-66 but Jed Mendoza hit a three-pointer and Abdulwahab Abdulrazak scored on a dunk to put the game out of reach, 72-60, under a minute left in the game.

“I need to step up today and I’m happy I was able to,” said Teodoro, who finished with 19 points, including four triples.

Abdulrazak had 13 points and seven rebounds and Elvin Grospe contributed 10 points as JRU notched its third straight win.

Jayson David led San Sebastián with 18 points, including five triples, and six rebounds.

In the junior’s side, San Sebastian High blasted Jose Rizal High School, 71-60, behind Ameer Aguilar’s 14 points. The Staglets improved to 4-5 win-loss record while the Light Bombers fell to 1-7.

Scores:

Jose Rizal 73- Teodoro 19, Abdul Wahab 13, Grospe 10, Mendoza 9, Bordon 7, Poutouochi 5, Lasquety 4, Sawat 4, dela Virgen 2, Mate 0, David 0, Mariano 0, Castor 0.

San Sebastian 62- David 18, Bulanadi 14, Navarro 13, Gayosa 6, Ilagan 3, Baytan 3, Baetiong 2, Capobres 2, Are 1, Calma 0, Valdez 0, Quipse 0

Quarterscores: 12-17; 30-25; 52-42; 73-62