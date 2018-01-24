JRU snuffs Lady Blazers

Jose Rizal University (JRU) stunned former champion College of Saint Benilde, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21, to strengthen its Final Four bid in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate Shola Alvarez provided the needed firepower anew for the Lady Bombers as she fired 21 points including 20 attacks, 13 digs and eight receptions in the 72-minute game.

“We just need to stay focused to make it to the next round. She’s (Alvarez) been doing well since the start of the tournament, she’s really carrying us. It’s a morale-boosting win for us,” said Jose Rizal head coach Mia Tioseco.

Outside hitter Dolly Verzosa contributed 16 markers while Grace Rivera had 21 excellent sets and Annie Macaraya scored 14 successful digs for the Lady Bombers, who earned their third win in six games.

St. Benilde dropped to 3-3.

Middle blocker Ranya Musa posted 12 points and Rachel Anne Austero got 10 markers for the Lady Blazers, who committed 27 errors including costly mistakes in the third set.

In the second game, San Beda College scored a hard-earned 22-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-17, 15-7 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University to rejoin reigning titlist Arellano University on top.

Premier Volleyball League standout Cesca Racraquin displayed another performance worthy of an MVP plum, nailing 20 attacks and six aces to power the Lady Red Spikers to their sixth straight win.

Nieza Viray added 12 attacks while Jiezela Viray and Trisha Paras contributed nine markers each.

San Beda and Arellano are just a win away from securing berths in the Final Four.

Lyceum fell to 1-5.

In the men’s division, defending champion St. Benilde blasted Jose Rizal, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20, to share the No. 2 spot with Arellano that is also carrying a 5-1 card. They are behind University of Perpetual Help System Dalta that is unbeaten in six games.