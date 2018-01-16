Judge inhibits from de Lima drug case

MUNTINLUPA Regional Trial Court Judge Juanita Guerrero has inhibited herself from hearing the drug complaint filed against Sen. Leila de Lima. She ordered the re-raffle of the case.

“Let the records of this case be forwarded to the Office of the Clerk of Court for re-raffle to other branches of the Regional Trial Court in this jurisdiction,” Guerrero said in a four-page order dated January 11, 2018, a copy of which was released to Senate media by de Lima’s office.

De Lima, through her lawyers, filed on November 10, 2017 a petition seeking Guerrero’s inhibition because of the latter’s alleged bias against the senator, who is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges.

The senator’s camp claimed that Guerrero has “exhibited evident partiality and bad faith in ensuring the detention and deprivation of liberty of the accused as manifested by acting with undue haste in issuing a warrant of arrest against said accused without even considering the political undertones of the present case.”

Guerrero denied de Lima’s claim.

“The court is fully aware that a mere imputation of bias or partiality without any proof or evidence is not a ground for a judge to inhibit in further proceeding with a case,” she said. “However, in order not to cast doubt on the integrity and impartiality of the Presiding Judge and to disabuse the mind of the accused and her counsels who have expressed serious doubts on her objectivity in resolving this case due to the adverse orders issued against her, the court, acting on its sound discretion, voluntarily inhibits herself from further hearing this case.”

Before her decision to recuse herself, Guerrero accepted the amended information filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) against de Lima.

The DoJ revised the complaint from illegal drugs trading to alleged “attempt or conspiracy” to trade illegal drugs under section 26(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.