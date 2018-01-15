Judge inhibits self from de Lima drug case

MUNTINLUPA Regional Trial Court Judge Juanita Guerrero has decided to inhibit from hearing the drug case against Sen. Leila de Lima.

Guerrero’s decision is contained in a four-page order dated January 11, but released on Monday to media by de Lima’s office.

De Lima, through her lawyers, filed on November 10, 2017 a petition asking Guerrero to inhibit from the case, citing her alleged bias against the senator who has been detained on drug charges at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center.

“The court is fully aware that a mere imputation of bias or partiality without any proof or evidence, is not a ground for a judge to inhibit in further proceeding with a case,” Guerrero said.

“However, in order not to cast doubt on the integrity and impartiality of the Presiding Judge and to disabuse the mind of the accused and her counsels who have expressed serious doubts on her objectivity in resolving this case due to the adverse orders issued against her, the court, acting on its sound discretion, voluntarily inhibits herself from further hearing this case,” she said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO