Judge inhibits self from Castillo case

Judge Alfredo Ampuan of Branch 40 of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) has inhibited himself from the case filed against members of the Aegis Juris fraternity in connection with the hazing death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

The case will be re-raffled.

In his resolution, Ampuan said allegations by the respondents that he was biased in favor of the complainant is no ground for him to recuse himself.

“It must be noted that mere imputations of bias or partiality is not enough ground for inhibition. Extrinsic evidence must be presented to establish bias, bad faith, malice or corrupt purpose, in addition to palpable error which may be inferred from the decision or order. The Presiding Judge indeed sees no reason for him to inhibit from the case,” Ampuan said.

“However, notwithstanding the foregoing, this Court finds it appropriate to grant the motion for inhibition considering that all the above-mentioned accused and/or their respective counsel already nurtured [at]the back of their minds the thought that the Presiding Judge of this Court has now tilted the scales of justice against them,” he added.

Lawyers of Jose Miguel Salamat and Robin Ramos, two of the accused, earlier said Ampuan cannot be impartial because he is the brother-in-law of Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, who assisted the Castillos during the preliminary investigation of the case.

Ampuan however said he “cannot be influenced by anybody in rendering fair and impartial judgment without fear or favor not even by his brother-in-law, relatives, friends and associates,”

Meanwhile, the parents of the 10 fratmen charged over Castillo’s death asked the National Bureau of Investigation not to transfer their children to the Manila Police District.

In a letter to NBI Director Dante Gierran, they claimed that Manila policemen forcibly entered the house of fraternity member Ralph Trangia in Meycauayan City, Bulacan in order to arrest him.

The parents said their children will “not be safe” in the custody of the MPD.

“The MPD is one of the complainants in the above-entitled case and thus, the MPD is not and can not be an objective and independent custodian of our children, thereby posing imminent danger to the lives of our children,” they said.

The 10 fratmen surrendered to the NBI last week.