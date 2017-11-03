Judge maintains house arrest for former Trump campaign officials

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman and an associate were ordered by a judge on Thursday to remain under house arrest while they await trial for money laundering and other charges. Paul Manafort, 68, who managed Trump’s campaign from June to August 2016, and Rick Gates, 45, will also continue to be subject to GPS monitoring. The two men appeared before Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a Washington court to argue for an easing of the pretrial conditions of their release. Judge Jackson ordered that the pair remain under home confinement and GPS monitoring for the time being and that they appear in court again on Monday. Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty to charges that they allegedly hid millions of dollars gleaned from work with Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party. They were arrested following an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into allegations that members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to get him elected.

AFP