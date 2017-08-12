Judge tosses radio DJ’s claim that Taylor Swift got him fired

DENVER: A US judge on Friday dismissed claims that pop superstar Taylor Swift got a radio DJ fired, but court proceedings will continue to consider the singer’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her. David Mueller has accused Swift of slandering him to his radio station, alleging her complaint led to his unfair dismissal. Swift is counter-suing Mueller in the civil case, alleging he groped her during a 2013 “meet and greet” session with fans and invited guests before a concert. US District Judge William Martinez agreed with Swift’s attorney, who had filed a motion asking for the pop star to be dropped from Mueller’s lawsuit, saying his case should have been against his radio station. Swift was very happy to hear the judge’s ruling. Martinez said the eight-person jury will make a decision on Swift’s claim that she was groped. The panel will also consider allegations from Mueller that Swift’s mother and her radio manager contributed to him losing his job.

AFP