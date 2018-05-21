Judges, lawyers vow to defend SC vs Sereno

The biggest league of judges in the Philippines and several groups of court lawyers and employees nationwide have called for “One Supreme Court” that ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is supposedly trying to destroy.

The Manila Times obtained an advance copy of a statement on the issue from the heads of the Philippine Judges Association (PJA), the Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer Employees (Scale), the Philippine Association of Court Employees (PACE) and the Supreme Court Employees Association (SCEA).

In the statement, the groups vowed to fight Sereno’s supposed move to divide the Supreme Court after its 8-6 vote on a quo warranto petition to kick her out of the SC.

They asked the public to allow the judicial process to move on and let the court decide if Sereno files a motion for reconsideration.

“The interpretation and application of the Constitution, laws and rules exclusively belong to the Supreme Court. Not to the executive department. Not to Congress. Not to media. Not to the practicing lawyers and law students. Not to the clergy. Not even to the people. And the justices of the court must be free to decide impartially, in accordance with the proven facts and the applicable law, inspired solely by their knowledge of the law and the dictates of their conscience, without regard to what the people may desire, and without fear of reprisal, intimidation, threats of impeachment, corrupting influence of political groups and other unworthy motives. This is the real essence of judicial independence,” the groups said.

The statement is expected to be read on another “Red Monday” flag ceremony in support of all of the 15 Supreme Court justices who decided on the quo warranto case.

Members of the PJA led by its president and Marikina Regional Trial Court Judge Felix Reyes are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Erwin Ocson, president of SCEA, signed the statement along with Rene Enciso, president of Scale, and Fe Maloloy-On, president of PACE.

Citizens Crime Watch led by Ferdinand Topacio and Sereno Resign and Oust led by urban poor leader Poneng Tolentino are also expected to rally behind the “One Supreme Court” campaign in front of the building of the SC on Padre Faura in Manila on Monday.