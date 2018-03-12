Judges, SC employees join justices in shout out for Sereno to resign

THE biggest league of judges in the Philippines and several group of court lawyers and employees nationwide gathered at the Supreme Court on Monday and called on Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to resign.

Nine associate justices joined the Philippine Judges Association (PJA) and the Supreme Court Employees Association (SCEA) during the flag ceremony, asking Sereno to “let go” to save the judiciary from further humiliation.

Justices and employees wore red as a sign of protest against the Chief Justice who is facing impeachment for corruption and other high crimes, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The nine justices are Noel Tijam, Samuel Martires, Francis Jardeleza, Mariano Del Castillo, Lucas Bersamin, Diosdado Peralta, Teresita De Castro, Presbitero Velasco Jr., and Antonio Carpio.



Marikina Regional Trial Court Judge Felix Reyes led the PJA while Erwin Ocson represented the SCEA.



After the SC justices left the flag raising ceremony, Ocson read the statement calling for the Chief Justice to step down.

Ocson said there was no truth to what was published in other newspapers that they were forced to sign the manifesto calling for Sereno to resign.



“Wala pong katotohanan ang lumabas sa pahayagan na kami ay pinuwersa para lagdaan ang manifesto para pagbitiwin si Chief Justice Sereno,” Ocson said.



The heads of the Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer Employees (SCALE), the Philippine Association of Court Employees (PACE), and the Sandiganbayan Employees Association (SEA) were also present.



Reyes told the Manila Times that it was time for Sereno to “let go” to save the judiciary from humiliation.



“Ang away ay sa loob ng bahay. If the difference between the husband and wife is irreconcilable, the best is to part ways. Sereno should resign,” Reyes said.