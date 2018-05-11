Judgment day for chief justice

It’s judgment day today for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

The Supreme Court (SC) is set to hold its special en banc session on Friday at 10 a.m. on a petition for quo warranto against Sereno and subsequently vote on a 119-page draft decision penned by Justice Noel Tijam.

A source of The Manila Times said Tijam has recommended that the petition fil ed by Solicitor General Jose Calida be granted, paving the way for the chief justice’s immediate expulsion for her ineligibility and lack of integrity.

“This decision is immediately executory without need of further action from the court,” the source added, quoting the draft decision of Tijam.

The Judicial and Bar Council shall then be instructed to open the nomination for chief justice.

The source said majority of the SC justices’ position is that Sereno’s appointment as chief justice was void from the beginning because of her failure to file her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth or SALN when she applied for the job.

Eight to 10 justices are seen concurring with the Tijam ponencia.

The source said the dissenting view is that the only mode of ousting Sereno is through an impeachment trial before the Senate if indeed she had failed to file her SALN.

SC Justices Francis Jardeleza and Estela Perlas-Bernabe are expected to leave their votes on the issue since they will be abroad on Friday.

Hence, only 12 justices are expected to attend the en banc session, including Sereno, who will be asked to leave to room once her case is called.

On Wednesday, the chief justice’s blood pressure shot up, according to the television program Headstart of Karen Davila with ANC.

Sereno was supposed to appear on the program but, Davila said, she canceled.

Her spokesman, Josalyn Deinla, took her place, saying the chief Justice got sick.

In the afternoon, however, Sereno showed up at the Supreme Court.

Premises of the high court and Padre Faura Street where the SC is located are expected to be closed to traffic today because of rallies from pro- and anti-Sereno protesters.

The anti-Sereno groups are the Philippine Judges Association; the Philippine Association of Court Employees, the umbrella organization of all court employees nationwide; the Supreme Court Employees Association; the Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer Employees, the organization of lawyers employed at the SC; and the Sandiganbayan Employees Association.

They will be led by the Citizens Crime Watch of Ferdinand Topacio and Sereno Resign and Oust headed by urban poor leader Poneng Tolentino.

The pro-Sereno groups have sent information that they will stage a “Jericho March” around the Supreme Court, reminiscent of Joshua and the Israelites conquering Canaan by sending the Walls of Jericho crumbling down.

Militant groups also expected to support Sereno will be led by Bayan Muna and a group of private individuals led by running priest Fr. Robert Reyes and members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.