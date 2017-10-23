Judicial and Bar Council sets screening of CA applicants

Seven trial court judges who are aspiring for the position to be vacated by Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Leoncia Dimagiba will be interviewed by the Judicial and Bar Council on October 25.

Dimagiba will compulsorily retire on December 1.

A law graduate from the Ateneo de Manila University, she was appointed by then- President Gloria Arroyo as CA justice in 2009.

Until her appointment to the appellate court, Dimagiba had been a Manila assistant city prosecutor and Paranaque City Regional Trial Court judge.

The seven applicants are Alexander Nicandro Acosta, Jimmy Edmund Batara, Marie Grace Javier-Ibay, Rowena de Juan-Quinagoran, Evelyn Gamotin-Nery, Romeo Tagra and Ferdinand Tan.

There are 23 other applicants who also seeking a spot at the CA but they would no longer be interviewed because their previous interviews for past vacancies remain valid.

They are Dinnah Aguila-Topacio, Selma Alaras, Emily Alino-Geluz, Evalyn Arellano-Morales, Danilo Cruz, Ma. Celestina Cruz-Mangrobang, Gregorio dela Pena 3rd, Georgina Hidalgo, Liwliwa Hidalgo-Bucu, Perpetuo Lucero Jr., Virgilio Macaraig, Cynthia Marino-Ricablanca, Rosalyn Mislos-Loja, Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga, Ronald Moreno, Mia Joy Oallares-Cawed, Walter Ong, Acerey Pacheco, Silvino Pampilo Jr., Richard Paradeza, Vilma Pauig, Angelene Mary Quimpo-Sale and Merianthe Pacita Zuraek.

The seven-man JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

It is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, with ex-officio members Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Sen. Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali.

The regular members are Supreme Court Justice Jose Catral Mendoza, representing the SC; lawyer Jose Mejia, representing the academe; Milagros Fernan-Cayosa, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines; and retired Judge Toribio Ilao, representing the private sector.