Judicial council hit for ‘grave injustice’ over Sereno nomination despite absence of SALN

THE Judicial and Bar Council’s (JBC) Executive Committee (ExeCom) committed grave injustice for considering the nomination of then Associate Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for the Chief Justice post even if she failed to comply with a JBC requirement to submit her complete Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), according to two justices of the Supreme Court.

Associate Justices Teresita de Castro and Diosdado Peralta’s statements came after JBC Executive Director Annaliza Capacite testified at the resumption of impeachment hearing of Chief Justice Sereno on Monday that what Sereno submitted was a letter to the JBC Executive Committee saying she will not be able to submit all her SALNs from 1986 to 2006 when she was professor of the UP College of Law because she could no longer find them.

Capacite also said that Sereno assured the JBC ExeCom in her letter that the copies of her SALNs may be accessed at the UP Diliman’s Human Resources department, which is mandated to keep documents like this under existing laws.

At this point, De Castro argued that Sereno got preferential treatment because it was clear that one of the requirements for the candidates for Chief Justice was the submission of all SALNs—a requirement that was set alongside the provision requiring the applicants for the Chief Justice post to sign a waiver on confidentiality on their local and foreign currency bank accounts considering that the vacancy at that time was caused by the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona. He was ousted because of betrayal of public trust after he failed to disclose his assets under his SALN.

“The announcement [for applicants]was clear. Those who will submit incomplete requirements will not be interviewed and considered for the nomination. Then why is that the JBC allowed the inclusion of then Associate Justice Sereno among the applicants to be interviewed? This is a grave injustice committed to all not only against us applicants for the Chief Justice post, but to the other applicants in the lower courts and appellate court,” said de Castro, who also applied for the Chief Justice post.

“This should have been brought to the attention of the JBC and the Chair. What she did was not even a substantial compliance. It is a non-compliance,” de Castro added, referring to Justice Peralta who heads the PCSO.

Justice Peralta, for his part, took offense that he was not informed by the JBC ExeCom—a panel composed of individuals not appointed by the President—about Sereno’s nonsubmission of SALNs.

“I was not aware of this issue with the SALN, your honors. Had I been informed, I would have objected to it (Sereno’s inclusion in list of applicants. I wasn’t given appropriate information. The JBC ExeCom did not do its job,” Peralta said.

“The former Chief Justice failed to declare his assets and that cost his removal. This offense of non-filing of SALNs for many years is a graver sin,” Peralta added.

Then President Benigno Aquino 3rd appointed Sereno as the Chief Justice on August 2012, beating her senior colleagues — Associate Justices de Castro, Roberto Abad, Arturo Brion and then Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.