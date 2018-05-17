Judicial experience vs black holes in their resumes

“If integrity has an opposite, perhaps it is corruption – the getting away with things we know to be wrong.”

Stephen L. Carter, Integrity (1996)

First Word

Concerning the qualifications for members of the Supreme Court, the 1987 Constitution provides in Article VIII, Section 7 (1): “No person shall be appointed Members of the Supreme Court or any lower collegiate court unless he is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines. A Member of the Supreme Court must be at least forty years o f age, and must have been for fifteen years or more a judge of a lower court or engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines.”

This essentially is the same as the pertinent provisions in the 1935 and 1973 Constitutions. But in the 1987 Constitution, the 1986 Constitutional Commission, based on a resolution filed by Jose N. Nolledo, now requires that a member of the high court must be “a person of proven competence, integrity, probity and independence.”

The new Charter made another innovation. In the 1935 Constitution, the members of the Supreme Court and all judges of inferior courts shall be appointed by the President with the consent of the Commission on Appointments. In the 1973 Constitution, members of the Supreme Court and judges of the inferior courts shall be appointed by the president. There is no confirmation.

In the 1987 Constitution, it is provided that the members of the Supreme Court and judges of lower courts shall be appointed by the president from a list of at least three nominees prepared by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for every vacancy. Such appointments need no confirmation. Mention is not made of the fact that the Commission on Appointments is reconstituted by the new Charter in Article VI, Sec. 18.

Loss of rigor in selection process

The substitution of the JBC short list for CA confirmation has led irreversibly to the loss of rigor in the vetting process for nominees for associate justice of the Supreme Court, as well as for nominees for chief justice.

Since 1987, the requirement of 15 years’ experience as a member of the bench has not been rigorously applied. Engagement in the practice of law (or the teaching of law) has been treated as a passable substitute.

When combined with the absence of congressional confirmation, this interpretation of the constitutional guideline encouraged some of our presidents to appoint lawyer-friends and favorites with no judicial experience as members of the Supreme Court.

Aquino’s SC appointments

In the hands of President Benigno Aquino 3rd, the practice was turned into a nightmare for the nation.

Of six appointments he made to the Supreme Court, four had zero judicial experience: namely, Maria Lourdes Sereno, Marvic Leonen, Francis Jardeleza and Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. They all got through with no day spent on the bench, and with just their law practice and stints in teaching law.

Two other Aquino appointees, Bienvenido Reyes and Estela Perlas Bernabe, rose to the high court after long experience in the bench, notably the Court of Appeals. Reyes served many years in the Court of Appeals. He administered the oath of office to his fraternity brother, President Rodrigo Duterte, on June 30, 2016. Justice Estela Bernabe also spent many years as a judge before her appointment to the high court.

This matter of judicial experience requires mention now because Justices Leonen and Caguioa have become the most scathing critics from within of the court’s ruling on the quo warranto petition.

Leonen described the decision as a “legal abomination.” Caguioa declared that with the ruling, the SC committed “suicide without honor.”

The language of abuse is designed to call attention to the justices who issued them.

Well, they now have the public‘s attention.

Many are more aware of the black holes in the resumes of Leonen and Caguioa. All they have to show really is their impeccable credentials as cronies of Noynoy Aquino. In their work in government and their law practice, they obviously did not write judicial decisions on any court questions.

Tijam’s credentials

Study the contrast with Justice Noel G. Tijam, who wrote the ponencia on the quo warranto petition.

Tijam was appointed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court by President Duterte on March 8, 2017. Prior to his appointment, he was a Justice of the Court of Appeals from 2003 to 2017. Before that, Tijam served as the presiding judge of Branch 221 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) in 1994 and served as President of the Quezon City RTC Judges Association. In these jobs in the judiciary, we can be sure that he issued countless decisions on various court cases.

Given these biographical profiles, who is more likely to become a good or great justice of the Supreme Court? Leonen, Caguioa, or Tijam?

I say, Justice Tijam is the one. The quo warranto ruling just made his resume more hefty.

Carpio has no judicial experience

In the course of my research, I also discovered to my surprise that Justices Renato Corona and Antonio Carpio were appointed to the high Court with zero experience in the judiciary. They had no experience writing judicial decisions, until doing work in the high court.

Carpio and Corona were both appointed to the court by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Both vied for the post of chief justice when CJ Reynato Puno retired, with Carpio as the more senior of the two.

For a time, Carpio was acting chief justice, only to see Corona named instead by GMA.

Now, Justice Carpio is again acting chief justice with the ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno. Will he be denied again?

Should his opposition to the granting of the quo warranto petition be taken against him?

Should his being a native of Davao City matter to President Duterte?

Should his becoming a justice of the Supreme Court with zero judicial experience be an albatross in his career?

I read in some articles in the internet that the United States, despite its strict confirmation process for SC nominees, has had to face a similar problem.

Warren Richey, writing in The Christian Science Monitor, reports that John Marshall before joining the Supreme Court in 1801 had never served a day in judicial robes and lost the only case he argued at the high court.

CJ Earl Warren had no prior judicial experience. Nor did William Rehnquist, Felix Frankfurter, and Louis Brandeis.

But here’s the thing. Richey says that to qualify for entry into the Supreme Court, one must have intellectual heft and the constitutional dexterity necessary for the job. One’s experience must compare to the resumes and stature of prior justices.

Of course, we can also look for in place of judicial experience a distinguished experience as a law professor (scholarly papers, etc.) or as a public official. And do not count out the interest and goals of the nominating president.

