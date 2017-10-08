Judy’s Harmonica Ensemble performs at Taiwan Expo 2017

With vivacious and soul soothing effects, the performance of Taiwan’s renowned Judy’s Harmonica Ensemble dazzle the audience during the Taiwan Expo 2017 held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila on September 29.

During the performance, the group played a number of Taiwanese folk songs, such as “The Angel from Formosa,” “The Moon Represents My Heart” and “Happy Sailing,” displaying the charm of cultural originality and creativity from Taiwan.

A triple-crown winner in Asia Pacific Harmonica Festival (APHF) in the year 2002, 2004 and 2006 and the champion trio at the World Harmonica Festival in Germany in 2013, Judy’s Harmonica Ensemble plays a wide range of music genres, including classical, folk and jazz.The group also has released four albums, staged over 300 performances and has been welcomed by audiences in many countries.

With brilliant performances during the Taiwan Expo 2017, the group also interacted with the locals through Taiwan’s musical culture, arousing the audience’s interest of it, boosting cultural exchange and building the bridge of friendship between peoples of the Philippines and Taiwan.