Jueteng collectors, bettors arrested in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN,Pangasinan: Eleven people engaged in “jueteng” operated by Peryahan ng Bayan (PNB) similar to Small Town Lottery (STL) were arrested in Binmaley and Binalonan towns on Sunday. Arrested in Binalonan town were Jun Fernandez, bet colletor, with bettors Maria Soriano and Roger Manuel, all of Barangay Bugayong. Caught in Binmaley were Virtud Beltran, of San Isidro Norte; Bimbong Cayabyab of Gayaman; Pon Perez of San Isidro Sur; Armando Castro of Poblacion; Francis Mendoza of Barangay Maasin in Candelaria, Quezon; Fernan Ramos of Barangay Masalokot of Candelaria, Quezon; Arturo Gonzales of Lagalag, Tiaong and Emon Baldoz of Candelaria, Quezon. Fernandez, admitted being a bet collector but refused to reveal the name of his operator claiming he was only recruited by his brother-in-law and both of them are unaware that they are working with an illegal gambling operator. He said he earns about P300 to P400 day collecting bets. Meanwhile, Mendoza, Ramos, Gonzales and Baldoz said they were recruited by their cousin Tomas to work as STL employees but did not know that their employer is engaged in illegal gambling in Pangasinan.