Juico lauds Pinoy tracksters preparation

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Juico is happy with the national team’s performance in recent international tournaments.

The Patafa chief said that since April, six national records have been broken as the country prepares for the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia next month.

“All of these are being geared up for the SEA Games. Though, we have our share of injuries but six Philippine national records have been broken since April,” Juico told The Manila Times.

Aries Toledo who won silver medal in the decathlon event of 2017 Thailand Open last June erased Jesson Cid’s 7,069 points with his 7,127 points.

In the same event, Patrick Unso also set a new national record in the 110m hurdles by posting 13.91.

Besides Unso and Toledo, the other national athletes who broke records since April were Trenten Beram (men’s 200m), Mark Harry Diones (triple jump), Kyla Richardson (400m), and Marisa Kwiaykowski (triple jump).

Juico said that the goal is to surpass the Philippines’ medal haul of five gold, seven silver and nine bronze during the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.