Juico named PSA Executive of the Year

A long-time partner and friend of Philippine sports will be recognized for his work by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) when it holds its Annual Awards Night on February 13 at Le Pavillon in Pasay City.

The country’s oldest media organization is pleased to honor sportsman Philip Ella Juico as its Executive of the Year for his continuous work in developing Philippine sports.

As president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, Juico has helped revitalized the programs of the federation, which qualified three tracksters to the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games.

At the same time, he serves as vice president and chairman of the School and Youth Commission of the Asian Athletics Association.

He is also current chairman of the Philippine Super Liga, the semi-pro women’s volleyball league that has helped raised the popularity of the sport in the country.

Juico was a former chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission from 1996 to 1998.

He joins an exclusive list of personalities previously honored by the PSA with the same award in the past, among them include Manny V. Pangilinan, Wilfred Uytengsu, Chito Salud, Hans Sy, Ricky Vargas, and Dan Palami.

Rio De Janeiro silver me­dalist Hidilyn Diaz will be bestowed with the Athlete of the Year award while Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre is going to be feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sixteen others led by another Grandmaster in Janelle Mae Frayna will be given major awards.