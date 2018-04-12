Juico names 8 bets for Asian Games

Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico has named the eight tracksters that will compete in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang Indonesia on August 18 to September 2.

The Patafa contingent will be composed of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eric Shawn Cray (hurdles), Trenten Beram (sprint), Ernest John Obiena (pole vault), Mary Joy Tabal (marathon), Aries Toledo (decathlon), Marco Vilog (sprint), Marestella Torres-Sunang (long jump) and Mark Harry Diones (triple jump).

“This is a moving target. If we are improving, the others are also improving. We just have to keep on trying hard, watching them and monitoring their performance. I cannot promise anything,” said Juico, who refused to make any medal projection for the Asiad.

The last time the country won a gold medal in the Asian Games was through Sprint Queen Lydia De Vega during the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, India and the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, South Korea.