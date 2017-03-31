Julaton glimmers anew with win in Mexico

Filipino-American Ana “The Hurricane” Julaton used her crisp jabs to overwhelm world title contender Maria Jose Nuñez of Paraguay to score a unanimous victory in a non-title featherweight bout held recently in Campeche, Mexico.

The 36-year old Julaton dominated Nuñez with a barrage of counter-punches and heavy jabs to improve her record to16-4-2 (win-loss-draw) with two knockouts.

Julaton’s trainer Angelo Reyes worked on improving the power and accuracy of the jab of the former two-time World Boxing Organization (WBO)-International Boxing Organization (IBO) female super bantamweight champion for the bout.

Nuñez fell to 17-13 win-loss record with 15 knockouts.

Orion CEO and promoter Allan Tremblay considered the latest victory of Julaton as her finest performance in the last three years. Prior to that fight, Julaton elicited a draw from Karla Valenzuela of Mexico in August 12, last year.

“The Ana Julaton of old rose to the occasion against Maria Nuñez in a contest that virtually nobody gave her a chance to succeed,” said Tremblay in a message relayed by Reyes. “With her back against the wall and her career hanging in the balance, Ana delivered her finest performance over the last three years.”

“She steadfastly stayed to the game plan laid out by coach, Angelo Reyes, by working the jab in piston like fashion and she stayed inside the power shots of Nuñez and countered in a timely fashion to win the fight going away by a score of six to two on everyone’s scorecard.”

The last victory of Julaton was a unanimous decision win over Yolanda Segura of Mexico last March 6, 2015.

Julaton is also a mixed martial arts fighter who competed in One Championship.