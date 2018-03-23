Julaton retires from boxing, MMA

Former world champion Ana “The Hurricane” Julaton announced her retirement from boxing and mixed martial arts via Instagram on Wednesday. “It is time to move on from fighting,” Julaton’s post reads.

Julaton, 37, was a former World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Association super bantamweight champion before she decided to become an MMA fighter in One Championship and Bellator.

“Moving forward to my next journey, I am officially retiring from professional fighting. Thank you everyone. I’m truly humbled and deeply honored for you all allowing me into your lives and hearts. I’m forever grateful.”

Julaton ended her career in boxing with 15-4-2 win-loss-draw record with two knockouts. She only had two wins and lost four times as an MMA fighter.

Julaton accumulated a total of 11 years of experience in both boxing and MMA.

She beat Maria Nuñez of Mexico in her last boxing match on March 25, 2017 in Mexico. In her last MMA fight, Julaton lost to Heather Hardy via unanimous decision in Bellator 194 last February 16.