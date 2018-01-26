Julie Anne San Jose gears up for concert tonight

After her successful performance in the highly anticipated “3 Stars, 1 Heart” concert in Cebu with Regine Velasquez and Christian Bautista, Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose is pumped up for her concert this evening at the Music Museum, simply titled “#Julie.”

The GMA Network singer-actress promises her audience a night of acoustic music they will never forget.

Singing about love in its different stages, San Jose described, “It’s going to be an intimate celebration with the people who have been with me since the beginning. This time, mas mature ito pagdating sa song choices. I will be showing the different stages of love, at yung kung anong meron sa isang relationship.

“Each stage mayroong song—from courtship to breakup. I’m excited to share these [experiences} with the audience dahil I can say, malaking bahagi ng puso ko ang sinama ko dito.”

She continued, “We have prepared many production numbers too. First of all, I’ll be performing my single ‘Nothing Left,’ several medleys, and my guest performer will be Michael Pangilinan. This will be my pre-Valentine gift for my supporters,” she added.

Meanwhile, the concert’s director Marvin Caldito looks forward to seeing San Jose give life to the feeling that is relatable to people of any age.

Asked how it was working with the GMA artist, Caldito eagerly replied, “There was never a time that I had to worry about the concert since she’s really hands on. She’s game for anything and she’s quick to choose songs, which tells me she really knows what she’s doing.”