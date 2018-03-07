Julie Anne San Jose pumps up OPM scene with R&B single

PLUS: A guide to shows and concerts this March

Julie Anne San Jose’s “Nothing Left” is one of two R&B singles getting intensive airplay for the first two months of the year asserting that Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is alive and well.

Released under her new label Universal Records, Nothing Left has that Aaliyah-ish R&B vibe that is becoming another hit for her after producing popular songs such as “Enough,” “Right Where You Belong,” “Tulad Mo,” “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang,” “Not Impressed,” “Forever,” “Tidal Wave” and “Naririnig Mo Ba?” among others.

San Jose has notable certifications under her belt like her self-titled debut album which was certified Diamond Record (10x Platinum) while her sophomore album, “Deeper” went Triple Platinum. She has also done three solo concerts, all of which were sold out. She is currently a mainstay of GMA Network’s “Sunday Pinasaya” and “Pepito Manaloto.”

Music Geek recently had an interview with the Asia’s Pop Sweetheart where she talked about the single and her upcoming album.

What is your latest all about?

It’s about someone who just realized that she should break up with her significant other because all they do is fight and hurt each other. She’s given her all and she’s got nothing left for herself but the relationship is just not working.

Who composed and produced the song?

The very talented Marcus Davis wrote and produced the song. It was actually my first time to work with him and I enjoyed it.

How do you relate to your single personally?

It’s not based on personal experience so I can’t really relate to the message of the song. But I guess it’s a reminder for us that you also need to give some of that love for yourself.

What makes this single special?

I think it’s very relatable because a lot of people out there give their all when they’re in a relationship but we should also realize when it’s time to put a stop to an unhealthy relationship and move on to a better one. It’s also special because it’s me going back to the R&B genre after releasing a lot of ballads in the past.

How is your new album different from the previous ones?

I’m very excited for it because I will be working with a lot of different producers for it so you can expect a variety of songs, but there will definitely be some that will have the same vibe as Nothing Left. I think a lot of millennials will like my new music because I’ve been listening to a lot of new young artists lately and I’ve been inspired by them. I will also be collaborating with other artists so that’s very exciting!

How was the recording process in your new label?

It’s very exciting because I get to meet a lot of new people and I get to try new things. The recording process is pretty much the same but I’m working with a lot of new people for the first time so that is what makes it special.

How much have you grown as a singer since your Sugarpop days?

I’ve been in the industry for a long time but I feel like I am constantly evolving as an artist. I already know the types of songs or genres that fit my voice and my image but I still like to try new things and experiment because I want to always grow as a singer and as a performer and artist. I am also having more fun with my style now.

Any message to your fans and supporters?

I want to thank everyone who downloaded and streamed my song Nothing Left and those who watched my concert #Julie. I am excited to release new music so please watch out for that very soon!

San Jose also performed in the “3 Stars 1 Heart” concert in Cebu with Regine Velasquez and Christian Bautista in January where they will have another one in Dagupan in April. The pretty young singer was also MYX’s Headliner for the month of February.

* * *

This hot month of March is made hotter by various musical events around the metro.

Joe And Tamia Live in Manila

American and Canadian R&B singers Joe and Tamia will share the stage tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Mall Of Asia Arena. Joe became popular in early 2000’s with hits like “Another Used To Be,” “I Wanna Know,” “No One Else Comes Close,” “All That I Am” and “I Believe In You” among others. Tamia in the same era, on the other hand, had hits like “Officially Missing You,” “So Into You,” “If I Were You,” “You Put A Move In My Heart” and “Stranger In My House.” Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Wanderland 2016 Music & Arts Festival

Now on its sixth year, this music and arts festival will be held on March 10 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds. The line-up boasts of international artists like Irish band Kodaline, R&B star and three-time Grammy nominated artist Jhené Aiko, French multi-instrumentalist/ singer/ musician FKJ, Canadian R&B and soul singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, American pop musician Lauv and Australian electronic band duo Bag Raiders plus an impressive bunch of OPM artists like Jess Connelly, Quest, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Asch and Wanderband’s Basically Saturday Night & Carousel Casualties. Produced by Karpos Multimedia. Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Broadway and Beyond With Rex Smith

American singer Rex Smith will be back again in Manila on March 14, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila. He became famous via the sentimental hits “You Take My Breath Away,” “Simply Jessie,” “Forever,” “Let’s Make A Memory” and “Everlasting Love.” Produced by Steve O’Neal Productions and Resorts World Manila. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph for tickets.

Neck Deep: The Peace And The Panic Tour

The Welsh pop punk band will return to Manila March 18, Sunday, at Skydome, SM North EDSA after first coming here two years ago. This time around, in support of their biggest album yet, expect it to be bigger, louder, and crazier. Over the course of only five years, Neck Deep –currently composed of Ben Barlow on vocals, Dani Washington on drums, Fil Thorpe-Evans on bass, and Matt West and Sam Bowden on guitars – has become one of the most important bands in pop punk. Since their independently released debut EP “Rain” in July 2012, they’ve been making waves nonstop. With special guest Patriots. Produced by Pulp Live World and Bazooka Rocks. Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

John Legend: Darkness And Light Tour

Ten times Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winner and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter John Legend will be returning to Manila for his highly anticipated “Darkness And Light World Tour” on March 21, 8pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. His latest album “Darkness And Light” has been a worldwide smash hit with the chart-topping singles “Love Me Now” and “Penthouse Floor” featuring Chance The Rapper. Fans can expect to hear John Legend perform these new hits with his full live band, as well as his well-loved singles “All Of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Green Light,” “Used To Love U,” “Save Room,” “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” and many more. Produced by Wilbros Live. Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph for tickets.

Maja On Stage

Actress/ singer and dance princess Maja Salvador will show her stage prowess via a concert on its last leg on March 23, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. She just released her duet with Thai singer/pianist Tor Saksit and had hit singles like “Dahan-Dahan Lang.” Directed by Johnny Manahan and produced by Four Lights Productions. Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph for tickets.

Lubao Int’l Balloon and Music Festival

Besides the colorful hot air balloons flying up in the air on March 23 to 25 at Pradera Verde, Barangay Prado Siongco, Lubao, Pampanga will be a music festival that features personalities idolized by millennials and their Gen X parents. Silent Sanctuary and Moira dela Torre will perform on stage on March 23. Sarah Geronimo will star on March 24 with Michael Pangilinan and the “Pinoy Big Brother” Mayward team of Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber while Bamboo will set the Lubao stage on fire on March 25 with McCoy and Elise. Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

KPlus Concert

K-Pop fans are sure to go gaga as Korean R&B and dance singer Baek Ji Young, “The Voice of Korea” runner-up Yoo Sung Eun and contemporary jazz Artist Danny Jung take the stage of Newport Performing Arts Theater Resorts World Manila on March 30 at 8 p.m. Produced by WEU Event Management Services and Resorts World Manila. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph for tickets.