July-Sept online passport slots open

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will open on Wednesday online passport appointment slots for July to September 2018 for all consular offices in the Philippines.

But the DFA in its advisory released on Tuesday said the slots do not include the DFA Aseana office in Parañaque City.

At the same time, it announced that pilot testing of ePayment in DFA Aseana is in the final stages and once completed the new payment system would be implemented in all consular offices all over the country.

The ePayment will enable applicants to pay at a payment facility of their choice before going to any consular office in the country.

The new payment scheme is expected to make the passport application process faster by lessening the amount of time each applicant spends at a consular office.

According to the DFA, pilot tests have shown promising results as show-up rates have risen to more than 95 percent, thus minimizing the number of slots wasted through non-appearance.

“There are no bogus appointments as applicants now have to pay before an appointment is confirmed. The time applicants spend at the DFA has been reduced considerably, with ePayment decreasing the usual processing time,” it said in a statement.

The DFA reminded the public, senior citizens, persons with disability, solo parents, minors seven years old and below, overseas Filipino workers and those with emergency and urgent travels may apply for or renew their passports at any consular office including Aseana, without an online appointment.

Meanwhile, the DFA is set to put up a consular office in Ilocos Norte on May 8 and another in Isabela on May 15.

The new offices will be located in Robinsons Place in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, and Robinsons Place in Santiago, Isabela, and will be operating Monday to Saturday.

Frank Cimafranca, Foreign Affairs assistant secretary for consular affairs, said the opening of new consular offices is in accordance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order 45 allowing the DFA to open additional consular offices.

He added that with the budget given to it by Congress this year, the DFA would open six more consular offices in different regions in the coming months.