Jumping off the ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Six thousand five hundred people sit in a darkened room where a narrow pyramid is drawn in blue light. Suddenly, a hologram of Jared Leto—wearing a long sleeved aqua polo shirt and pink pants,which moderator Chris Hardwick later described as “future pants”—vividly appeared inside the pyramid.

Advertisements

Leto described the original film, which was released in 1982 and directed by Ridley Scott, as “mindblowing in its depiction of the future, its craftsmanship and its forward thinking filmmaking.”

This was last July in the infamous Hall H at the San Diego Comic Con, and as if to predict the future, Jared Leto went on to say, “Blade Runner 2049” is the sequel “I think both you and I have been waiting for.” He then referred to Denis Villeneuve as the “perfect director to move us forward…”

Leto, who plays Niander Wallace, ended his appearance with “I guarantee you this: the future will be just as strange as science fiction.”

What else can I say but to echo him and the general consensus on Blade Runner 2049? Blade Runner is an incredibly thought-provoking film that has become a hot topic among geeks and science fiction fans. It has also become one key topic of debate because of its theme.

When Chris Hardwick asked Villeneuve what brought him to the project he answered, “I didn’t want someone else to f— it up.”

Let’s now take a jump to some Blade Runner 2049 trivia:

1. Before the watching the film, it would be big help to re-watch the original. Most people have opted for the 2007 Final Cut version. Go to YouTube where you will find three prologue shorts: “Black Out 2022” directed by Cowboy Bebop and “Samurai Champloo’s” Shinichiro Watanabe; “2036 Nexus Dawn” and “2048: Nowhere to Run” both directed by Luke Scott (yes, Ridley’s son).

Luke also directed a few prologue shorts for “Alien: Covenant” earlier this year.

2. While there is little argument regarding the “immersive visuals, cast, sound, cinematography,” a site called Movie Web has a great article titled “Blade Runner 2049 has a woman problem.” It does have a woman problem—all of the female characters disappointingly fall under a “male fetish archetype.” Even the Luv who works for Niander Wallace, reminds one of Sofia Boutella’s assassin, Gazelle, from the first “Kingsman.”

3. Speaking of Luke Scott who did the prologues, Ridley Scott’s other son, Jake, has done music videos for the likes of Radiohead, U2, the Cranberries, REM, Smashing Pumpkins and Live. He made a great underrated feature called “Plunkett & Macleane” in 1999. Well, at least I thought it was.

4. Dave Bautista can act.

If you want to get into a big discussion with your geek friends, go catch Blade Runner. It opened last Friday and is available in regular, 3D and IMAX formats.