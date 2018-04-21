Jumping through hurdles time and time again

Being an entrepreneur can get frustrating. There always seems to be another hoop to jump through and another problem to face, one after the other. Yet that’s what keeps life exciting. New experiences and challenges are the very reason why people start their own businesses or join startups. Admittedly, though, it can get frustrating.

In dealing with these kinds of situations it’s good to take a step back and breathe. Easy? No! For an entrepreneur who’s feeling anxious about the state of his or her business, this could be the hardest thing to do. “It might fall apart if I stop!” is a common thought. However, most people should be asking themselves “Am I digging myself a deeper hole?” or “Have I fallen into quicksand?” At times, pushing forward and grinding on may be the worst thing one can do. Why? Because it assumes that everything is working as they should and all the assumptions are correct, such that the only thing left to do is keep going. Unfortunately, in the case of most new entrepreneurs, it’s more likely that there is something wrong in their assumptions or their business model, which is why things are not working out the way they should.

Experience is built up over time and it becomes an important skill for entrepreneurs to learn to identify whether or not to just keep grinding or step back and re-evaluate the business. The same scenario can happen in older businesses and in fact that is why consultants are brought it. Officers and stakeholders may have gotten used to the problems or have been looking too closely that they don’t see the bigger picture. It becomes necessary to get fresh pairs of eyes looking into it. That can be hard to swallow and entrepreneurs may find it very difficult to admit that their business may have faults and problems because of their attachment to it. The mark of a great entrepreneur is to be able to distinguish between mistakes and regular bumps in the road — if they are mistakes then it’s better to accept then move to correct. Otherwise, the business will just keep plodding along, working at less than full potential or worse go bust.

Most businesses in the Philippines, based on our studies, show a bias towards conservatism. Too much of it though is detrimental. There is a difference between growing slow or dying slow. For new businesses especially, it’s important to solve the main issues immediately.

While facing hurdles time and time again can be very frustrating they can be necessary; just keep in mind that there should be some change or payoff for jumping over the hurdles. Otherwise, the business may be in more trouble than you realize.